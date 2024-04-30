Saudi Arabia Arrests 19,000 Laborers Over Residency Violations

Saudi Arabia has arrested over 19,000 individuals within a week for various violations related to residency, border security, and labor laws. The crackdown, spearheaded by the country’s security forces, targeted violators across all regions of the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Interior led the operation, focusing on apprehending individuals involved in a range of infringements, including violations of residency regulations, breaches of border security, and offenses against labor laws.

Of the detained individuals, a total of 11,987 were found to have violated residency regulations, while 4,367 were implicated in border security breaches. Additionally, approximately 2,696 individuals were apprehended for contravening labor laws.

Security personnel also successfully thwarted the illegal entry of 1,011 individuals into the Kingdom. Among those attempting to enter illegally, the majority were of Ethiopian nationality (61%), followed by Yemenis (36%), and individuals from other nationalities (3%).

The enforcement efforts also resulted in the arrest of 18 individuals accused of aiding violators by transporting, sheltering, or employing them illegally.

Currently, a total of 56,597 violators, including 4,445 women, are undergoing legal proceedings.

In response to the crackdown, the Ministry of Interior has undertaken several actions. This includes referring 47,582 individuals to their respective diplomatic missions for travel documents, arranging travel for 3,599 individuals, and deporting 12,250 individuals.

Emphasizing the severity of penalties for those involved in facilitating or participating in illegal border crossings, the ministry highlighted potential consequences, such as up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to one million riyals, and the confiscation of vehicles and properties used in the commission of these crimes.

The Ministry of Interior categorizes these offenses as major crimes that impact public honor and integrity. They urge the public to report any suspected violations through designated emergency contacts across the Kingdom.