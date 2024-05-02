Pakistan Cricket Board Finalizes Single Venue for India for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed a unique arrangement for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. The proposal suggests that all matches involving the Indian cricket team during the tournament will be hosted in a single city.

This proposal, if accepted, would mark a significant step forward in cricket diplomacy between the two neighbouring nations, which have seen strained relations on the political front in recent years.

The PCB aims to ensure maximum security and convenience for Indian players, officials, and fans by centralizing their matches in a single location.

According to reports, the apex cricket board has made a draft schedule that has all matches of India in Lahore so that the neighbouring country can avoid travelling to ensure maximum security.

Sources within the PCB indicate that discussions are ongoing with relevant stakeholders to finalize the logistics of this plan. The idea is not only to facilitate a safer and more controlled environment for the Indian team but also to provide an opportunity for local fans to witness high-profile matches involving one of cricket’s most fierce battles on the planet.

The Champions Trophy, scheduled for February-March 2025, is anticipated to be a major international event, drawing interest from cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

The response from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and other stakeholders will be crucial in determining the feasibility and implementation of this proposal.