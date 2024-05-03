Former Indian Cricket Mohammad Kaif Lauds Pakistan’s Fiery Pace Attack

Former Indian cricketer and renowned cricket analyst, Mohammad Kaif, has underscored Pakistan’s formidable pace attack as the key strength for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean.

Kaif, who represented India in the early 2000s, spoke exclusively about the Pakistan squad that was announced yesterday for the Ireland and England tours away from home.

In a talk show, Kaif highlighted Pakistan’s strong pace battery, comprising speedsters like Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali. He emphasized that Pakistan’s pace attack will pose a significant threat to any opposition in the World Cup, especially in the seaming conditions likely to be encountered during the series.

The 43-year-old drew parallels between Pakistan’s current pace attack and legendary Pakistani bowling line-ups from the past. He noted that Shaheen Afridi’s ability to swing the ball at pace, Haris Rauf’s return from injury, and Naseem Shah’s raw pace make them a formidable trio.

“Pakistan’s strength lies in their fast bowling. Haris Rauf is there, Shaheen Afridi is also there & Naseem Shah is fit. Naseem wasn’t in the World Cup squad, his absence was felt, he’s a good bowler, and their power lies in their pace bowling. With bouncy pitches in the USA, their fast bowlers will excel there.”

Babar Azam will need his pacers to hit the ground running from the start as the team will kickstart their campaign on June 6 against the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium.