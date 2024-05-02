Official Anthem for T20 World Cup 2024 Finally Released [Video]

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=boOWyGnGYxs

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/boOWyGnGYxs?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/boOWyGnGYxs?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/boOWyGnGYxs





The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally released the official anthem for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in the USA and the Caribbean next month.

It is a song that reflects the Caribbean identity while retaining universal appeal for global cricket fans, themed around the event’s marketing campaign ‘Out of this World’.

The World Cup anthem is titled “Out Of this World”, and has been composed by Grammy Award winner Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes who joined forces for the official anthem of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The much-awaited event will kick off on June 2 when the hosts USA will take on Canada at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas.

Pakistan will start their World Cup campaign against the USA on June 6 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas following this the Men in Green will face their arch-rivals India on June 9 in New York.

PCB has already announced its 18-man squad for the away series against England and it is expected that the squad will remain the same for the marquee event as well.

ALSO READ Mohsin Naqvi Gives Big Update on Champions Trophy 2025

Around 20 teams will participate in the ICC T20 World Cup with four teams divided into five groups with Pakistan facing the likes of the USA, Canada, India, and Ireland in their group A fixtures.