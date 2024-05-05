PSL 10: Pakistan Super League Set to Take on IPL in New Proposed Schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shaken up the cricketing calendar by announcing a shift in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) schedule. Traditionally held in February-March, PSL 10 will now take place from 7th April to 20th May 2025, which coincides with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

This alteration stems from the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, set to be hosted in Pakistan during the previous timeframe.

This rescheduling sets the stage for an intriguing clash, as PSL will now be held at the same time as the Indian Premier League (IPL). This is the first time that another franchise league will be held alongside the IPL, which is the biggest league in the world.

The PSL 2025’s matches are slated to unfold across Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan, with venues such as Peshawar and Quetta being held back for yet another season.

Beyond mere date adjustments, the PCB is trying to inject fresh vigor into PSL 2025. They’re exploring innovative ideas aimed at intensifying competition and expanding the fan base, with ideas such as power surge, as seen in the BBL, and impact player, as seen in the IPL being discussed. However, no such idea has been confirmed yet.

Additionally, the PCB is also contemplating hosting the playoffs at a neutral venue, which has raised some question marks in the cricketing fraternity.

Is it a good decision to host PSL alongside IPL? What do you think?