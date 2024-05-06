PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PSL 10's Opening Ceremony Set to be Held in Rawalpindi

Published May 6, 2024

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is set to commence its grand opening ceremony on April 7, 2025, and the first match is scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The defending champions, Islamabad United, will begin their campaign against Peshawar Zalmi in the inaugural match of the PSL season 10. This clash between two formidable teams will kickstart the tenth year of the Pakistan Super League.

The opening ceremony itself is anticipated to be a star-studded affair, where renowned artists and performers add glamour and excitement to the event. The apex cricket board of the country promises a spectacle that will celebrate both cricket and Pakistani culture.

PSL 10 marks ten years of excellence for franchise cricket in the country, showcasing top brass of domestic and international talent.

According to reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will kickstart the PSL season 10 campaign in Rawalpindi closely with local authorities to implement strict protocols and guidelines.

In the past the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has never been selected to host the opening ceremony, however, the tenth edition of the league will be used as a venue to kick off the PSL season.

One of the PSL franchise owners confirmed that the Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar will not be in operation at the start of the PSL 10 campaign and it is likely that it will not host any matches next season.

After the 10th edition, it is expected that the PSL might host the matches on six venues in Pakistan while two more franchises can be added to the league after 2026 to make it more competitive.

