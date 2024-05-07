Another Private Pakistani Airline Allowed to Launch International Routes

By Rija Sohaib | Published May 7, 2024 | 5:47 pm
Air Sial

The federal cabinet has sanctioned AirSial’s international routes.

According to sources cited by 24NewsHD TV channel, the federal cabinet has sanctioned AirSial’s international routes. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended congratulations to both the cabinet members and the nation on the visit of the Saudi delegation to Pakistan.

During the session, the Aviation Division provided a comprehensive briefing on AirSial’s international routes. The approval aligns with the government’s aviation policy, as per sources.

In addition to this decision, the cabinet deliberated on wheat import and procurement, as well as the overall economic conditions of the country. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented an overview of the economic situation.

Furthermore, discussions ensued regarding Saudi Arabia’s current investment status in Pakistan and the engagements of the Saudi delegation with Pakistani officials during their visit.

Lastly, the cabinet addressed the nation’s security situation during the meeting.

