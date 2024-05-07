Chicken Price Falls by Rs. 78 in Punjab in Just a Day

By ProPK Staff | Published May 7, 2024 | 11:36 am

Chicken prices have been reduced by Rs. 78 per kilogram in Punjab effective May 7, 2024.

The price of chicken in the local market is now Rs. 470 per kg, significantly down compared to Rs. 548 until yesterday.

The price of chicken farm broiler (live) has now been set at Rs. 300 per kg compared to Rs. 350 the previous week. Similarly, the rate of eggs per dozen has been kept unchanged at Rs. 254 and Rs. 7,500 for a full crate of ~350 eggs.

ALSO READ

Reduced poultry prices could ease financial strain for consumers and offer more economical choices. However, doubts remain on whether retailers would go ahead with the new rates.

Local vendors have a habit of quoting higher rates than government prices and the consumer has no choice but to pay.

ProPK Staff

lens

perspective

>