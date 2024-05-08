FBR Notifies Jurisdiction/Limits of Customs Terminals At Torkham And Chaman Borders

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has informed importers/exporters about the jurisdiction and limits of “Customs House, Torkham”; Customs Border Terminal, Torkham, Khyber District and Customs Border Terminal, Chaman (Custom House, Chaman).

The FBR has declared the limits of “Customs House, Torkham” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this regard, the FBR has issued an S.R.0.640(1)/2024 here on Wednesday.

Through SRO.641(I)/2024, the FBR has also specified limits of the Customs Border Terminal, Torkham, Khyber District.

The FBR has also issued SRO.642(I)/2024 on Wednesday to declare the premises and building in Customs Border Terminal, Chaman as “Custom House, Chaman”.