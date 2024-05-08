FBR Notifies Jurisdiction/Limits of Customs Terminals At Torkham And Chaman Borders

By ProPK Staff | Published May 8, 2024 | 6:06 pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has informed importers/exporters about the jurisdiction and limits of “Customs House, Torkham”; Customs Border Terminal, Torkham, Khyber District and Customs Border Terminal, Chaman (Custom House, Chaman).

The FBR has declared the limits of “Customs House, Torkham” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this regard, the FBR has issued an S.R.0.640(1)/2024 here on Wednesday.

ALSO READ

Through SRO.641(I)/2024, the FBR has also specified limits of the Customs Border Terminal, Torkham, Khyber District.

The FBR has also issued SRO.642(I)/2024 on Wednesday to declare the premises and building in Customs Border Terminal, Chaman as “Custom House, Chaman”.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

AAN TV – Pakistan’s Premier Family Entertainment Brings the Biggest Turkish Hit, ‘Ramo,’ to Pakistan!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>