FBR Forms Project Management Team to Monitor Implementation of Digitalization Process

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a Project Management Team for Tax System Digitalization to monitor the implementation of the project.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Tuesday, in pursuance of the agreement between FBR and Karandaaz Pakistan for Tax System Digitalization, the following Project Management Team has been notified.

Muhammad Khalid Jamil (IRS/BS-20), Project Director (Convener) of the Project Management Team; Zain-ul-Abidin Sahi (IRS/BS-20), Chief (Systems), IT Wing; Arshad Nawaz Chheena (IRS/BS-20), Chief (Revenue Operations), IR-Operations Wing; Bushra Jaffar (IRS/BS-19), Chief (OPS) (DRM), Reforms & Modernization Wing; Mohammad Iqbal Khan (IRS/BS-19), Director (POS), Directorate General of Digital Initiatives and Usman Kokab, Focal Person from Karandaaz.

The Project Management Team will be responsible for overseeing and managing the execution and implementation of the project and work closely with all the stakeholders for coordination of the project from inception till completion. The team will ensure adherence to timelines, deliverables, and quality standards.