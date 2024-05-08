Here’s How Wrestlers Make Money in the WWE

Despite being one of the biggest companies in sports entertainment, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has often remained tight-lipped about how they pay their Superstars.

Former WWE wrestler and YouTuber, Maven shared some interesting details on how WWE Superstars get paid nowadays. The former Tough Enough winner invited current WWE superstars Mace and Mansoor to his channel, to discuss the WWE’s “Bucket System” for wrestler’s wages.

Despite the curiosity surrounding wrestlers’ salaries, the compensation structures within WWE remain shrouded in secrecy, with only speculative glimpses offered by news outlets.

In their candid discussion, Mace and Mansoor elaborated on the contemporary payment system employed by WWE, unveiling the intricacies of what they termed the “Bucket System.” Wrestlers today receive a base income, known as a downside guarantee, with the potential to augment their earnings if their “bucket overflows.” Here’s how WWE wrestlers get paid these days:

How do WWE wrestlers get paid? Mace and Mansoor explained how wrestlers in WWE get paid today, and it's through a Bucket System. Wrestlers get today get a downside guarantee + have an opportunity to earn more if there "bucket overflows". So unlike in the past, as Maven briefly… pic.twitter.com/96sKMitmI2 — AIR (@AIRGold_) May 7, 2024

This modernized approach diverges from the past, as Maven elucidated, where wrestlers were incentivized to grind vigorously due to the prospect of substantial returns. Previously, wrestlers derived earnings from various streams such as pay-per-view events, house show sales, merchandise, and royalties.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Maven disclosed the financial dynamics during his tenure with WWE. Recounting his weekly routine, Maven detailed receiving physical checks mailed to his residence every Tuesday, following his engagements on Monday Night Raw. He described the meticulous process of depositing these checks at the bank and managing his expenses diligently.

For Maven, who transitioned from a career as a school teacher, the financial landscape of WWE presented a significant shift. Even a modest contract of $50,000 signified a substantial leap in earnings, offering newfound financial stability and opportunities.