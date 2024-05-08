Pakistan, Uzbekistan Explore Avenues for Enhancing Cooperation

Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, currently on a two-day visit to Pakistan, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.

The two sides discussed enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in the fields of trade and economy, security and defense, connectivity and people-to-people contacts. The importance of peace and development in Afghanistan for regional connectivity was also discussed.

Congratulating the Prime Minister on his re-election, the Uzbek Foreign Minister also conveyed the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to undertake an official visit to Uzbekistan at his earliest convenience. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and said that he was looking forward to meeting him.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s commitment to working with Uzbekistan to speed up and complete all bilateral trade and connectivity projects. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to provide access to Uzbekistan to Pakistani Ports. He also emphasized the importance of Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Project and Pakistan’s commitment to its early completion.