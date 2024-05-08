Rupee Closes in Green Against US Dollar, Other Currencies

By ProPK Staff | Published May 8, 2024 | 4:06 pm

The Pakistani rupee gained slightly against the US Dollar today after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It was largely stable before closing in green against the greenback and other major currencies today.

The interbank rate stayed at 278 most of the day before closing at the same level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were strictly at 278 today.

The PKR appreciated by 0.01 percent to close at 278.1 after gaining one paisa against the dollar today.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.84 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 51.04 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 95.04 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen today, the PKR gained one paisa today.

The PKR was green against the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It was stable against the UAE Dirham (AED) and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) and gained 49 paisas against the Euro (EUR), 72 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD), and Rs. 1.76 against the British Pound (GBP).

Meanwhile, it gained four paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) in today’s interbank currency market.

