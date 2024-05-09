PM Shehbaz Urges Qatar to Expand its Investment Portfolio in Pakistan

By ProPK Staff | Published May 9, 2024 | 4:12 pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said Pakistan would like to see Qatar expand its investment portfolio in Pakistan in priority sectors.

The prime minister made these remarks during a meeting with Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, who called on the premier at the Prime Minister House.

Welcoming the Qatari dignitary and his delegation, the prime minister said Pakistan greatly valued its historic, cordial, and fraternal relationship with Qatar. Both countries had always supported each other through thick and thin.

He said Pakistan was keen to transform its excellent ties with Qatar into a mutually beneficial robust economic partnership. In this regard, the prime minister stressed that the two countries should continue to work together to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest, especially in trade and investment.

The prime minister highlighted the important role of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and said Pakistan would like to see Qatar expand its investment portfolio in Pakistan in priority sectors. He said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would be able to ensure swift coordination in this regard.

The Qatari minister conveyed a special message of the leadership of Qatar to him, emphasizing Qatar’s desire to strengthen the enduring bonds of brotherhood with Pakistan as well as its keen interest in investing in Pakistan.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs is on a one-day visit to Pakistan as a special envoy of the Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar.

