Cherat Packaging Installs Its 2nd Flexographic Printer

By ProPK Staff | Published May 10, 2024 | 11:24 am

Cherat Packaging Limited (PSX: CPPL) has successfully installed and commissioned its 2nd Flexographic Printer for its Flexible Packaging Division, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday.

“The Company has acquired the Printer from M/s. Windmoller & Holscher, world’s leading European supplier for packaging industry. Enhancement in production capacity of Flexible Packaging Division will enable the Company to meet the demand of its valuable customers in an effective manner and optimize the utilization of its available resources,” the stock filing added.

CPPL’s main business activities are manufacturing, marketing and sale of paper sacks, polypropylene bags and flexible packaging material.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 127.1, up 3.49 percent or Rs. 4.28 with a turnover of 53,640 shares on Friday.

