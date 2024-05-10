Star Players Including Afridi, Yuvraj, Gayle to Take Part in World Championship of Legends in England

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) brings together cricketing legends from around the world to compete in a one-of-a-kind cricket league approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Hosted at the historic Edgbaston Cricket Ground in England, the WCL is a showcase of skill, legacy, and the enduring spirit of cricket.

Teams from England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, India, and Pakistan are gearing up to compete in this first-of-its-kind Legends league. The league has received approval from the England Cricket Board, marking a significant milestone in cricketing history.

ALSO READ Mohammad Amir Finally Gets The Green Light to Travel to Ireland

The league features a star-studded lineup of cricketing legends, including:

Australia: Brett Lee, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Ben Cutting

India: Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina

South Africa: Jacques Kallis, Herschelle Gibbs

England: Ravi Bopara, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree

Team Pakistan Champions, led by former Pakistan World Cup-winning T20 captain Younis Khan and former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi, is set to make a mark in the league. The team comprises more Pakistani cricketers, adding to the excitement of Pakistani cricket fans.

Team Pakistan Champions, poised to compete against international cricket legends from England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, and India, are gearing up in style.

Shahid Afridi, celebrated for his dynamic cricketing career and leadership, highlighted the team’s readiness. “With the legends of the game coming together, each match will be a spectacle of skill and strategy. We are excited to bring our A-game to the field and make our mark in the WCL.”

Younis Khan, former T20 World Cup-winning captain, expressed his enthusiasm about the league and the team’s prospects. “It’s not just about cricket; it’s about passion and legacy. We are here to compete but also to reignite that fire and spirit of cricket among fans around the world,” he said.

ALSO READ Pakistan Hockey Captain Urges Government To Support National Sport

Kamil Khan, owner of Team Pakistan Champions, is a visionary entrepreneur highly respected in the cricketing community worldwide. With a background in hospitality and marketing, he has been involved in various sporting ventures and multicultural community events in Australia.

Kamil Khan is also the CEO of a real estate company in Dubai. He spoke about the significance of the league and the team’s role in it. “The WCL is not just a tournament; it’s a celebration of cricket’s greatest talents. We are proud to represent Pakistan on this prestigious platform, and today, we share a piece of this pride through our official merchandise.”

The jerseys, designed with the team’s colours and emblem, reflecting the heritage and prowess of Pakistani cricket.

As Team Pakistan Champions gear up for their debut in the WCL, their journey promises to be a thrilling spectacle for cricket fans around the globe.