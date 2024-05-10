Punjab to Restart Laptop Scheme After Seven Years

The Punjab government has announced the revival of its laptop scheme for university students across the province. This decision came during a meeting led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, focusing on higher education sector reforms.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed officials to reinstate the laptop scheme for students in Punjab. As a result, students across various educational institutions in the province will once again benefit from government-provided laptops after a hiatus of seven years.

During the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif received updates on higher education challenges. She ordered the establishment of new universities and colleges in less developed districts of the province.

CM Punjab emphasized the importance of establishing international standard universities and colleges across the province during the meeting.

Officials provided CM Maryam with a briefing on the promotion of higher education, as well as the provision of laptops and transport facilities for students.

The Chief Minister was informed that over 650,000 students are currently enrolled in both private and public sector universities in Punjab, comprising 44% boys and 56% girls.