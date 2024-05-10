PSX Closes Above 73,000 For First Time in History

By ProPK Staff | Published May 10, 2024 | 5:29 pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index recorded its highest-ever closing at 73,085 on Friday, up by 427 points or 0.59 percent.

After hitting an intra-day low of 72,876 during the early hours of trade, the KSE-100 index surged by 791 points or 1.1 percent to 73,449 at 11:20 AM.

An encouraging buying spree throughout today’s session helped the index cross and close in the 73,000 territory.

The KMI 30 index gained 479 points settling at 121,447, while the KSE All share index increased by 274 points to close at 47,546.

Top Volumes

The highest participation was witnessed in Worldcall Telecom Limited (PSX: WTL) with over 85.6 million shares traded, followed by Hum Network Limited (PSX: HUMNL) and Pak Elektron Limited (PSX: PAEL). The scrips had 51.4 million shares and 33.6 million shares traded, respectively.

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME
WTL 1.56 1.61 1.52 0.04 85,650,717
HUMNL 9.6 11.03 9.4 -0.33 51,460,945
PAEL 28.88 29.49 27.55 1.43 33,646,094
FCCL 23.18 23.59 22.31 0.82 29,771,703
HASCOL 7.25 7.33 7.0 -0.36 26,585,566
KEL 4.79 4.79 4.67 0.07 23,880,469
KOSM 4.72 4.83 4.36 0.31 21,769,295

