Soneri Bank Joins Forces with NayaPay as One of Its Partner Banks

Soneri Bank, one of Pakistan’s prominent banking institutions, and NayaPay, a leading fintech platform, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to enhance the digital payments landscape in Pakistan.

The partnership was signed by Omar Askari, Chief Business Officer at NayaPay and Mr. Syed Amir Raza, Chief Digital & Innovation Officer at Soneri Bank, in presence of his team members Mr. Mehtab Haider – Head of Debit Card and Partnerships and Mr. Muhammad Faraz Khan – Head Implementation & Innovation.

NayaPay, the first E-Money Institution in Pakistan, is a fintech platform empowering underserved consumers and SMBs with better access to financial services. Soneri Bank Limited is a leading full-service commercial bank established to provide innovative financial solutions and quality customer service with branch network over 460+ branches and ATMs across Pakistan.

With this partnership, customers will now be able to seamlessly transfer funds between their Soneri Bank and NayaPay accounts as well as make payments to NayaPay merchants directly from their Soneri Bank account.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Amir Raza, Chief Digital & Innovation Officer, Soneri Bank, said: “We are delighted to partner with NayaPay, our combined expertise will unlock new possibilities and will enable us to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape. This partnership is significant in today’s fast paced digital banking business environment to stay at the forefront with efficient and innovative digital solutions.”

Speaking on the occasion, Omar Askari, Chief Business Officer, NayaPay, said: “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with our friends and partners at Soneri Bank. Empowering our mutual customers with the ability to link accounts to seamlessly transfer funds between their bank accounts and their NayaPay wallets gives Pakistanis more agency and control over their finances. This is in line with our ecosystem’s progressive evolution to open banking.”