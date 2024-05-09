Mohammad Amir Finally Gets The Green Light to Travel to Ireland

Pacer Mohammad Amir finally gets the visa to travel to Dublin ahead of the three-match T20I series against Ireland that will commence tomorrow at the Clontarf Cricket Stadium.

Amir will depart from the first available flight to Dublin for the T20 series following his visa delay that hindered his plans to leave for Ireland with the Pakistan team two days ago.

ALSO READ Pakistan Hockey Captain Urges Government To Support National Sport

According to reports, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi took immediate action to ensure that Amir got clearance to travel to Ireland following his visa delay that prolonged his stay in the country.

All players, including Amir, had their visa applications processed immediately after the Kakul training camp, but anxiety gripped the PCB headquarters after Amir’s visa had an extensive delay in visa issuance.

Despite the delay in the issuance, PCB actively engaged with Ireland’s apex cricket board regarding the cricketer’s visa situation so that he could timely travel to Dublin.

His inclusion in the squad against New Zealand in a five-match T20I series underscored his pivotal role in Pakistan’s bowling lineup, alongside formidable pacers such as Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf.

ALSO READ Quetta’s Bugti Stadium to Get Floodlights Within Next 3 Months

Babar Azam’s side will play three T20Is in Ireland, followed by four in England. After the England series, Pakistan will leave for the United States to feature in the T20 World Cup.