Roti and Naan Prices Change Yet Again in Punjab

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 13, 2024 | 2:07 pm

The roti-naan bakers have announce to revise the prices of roti and naan. According to details, the price of roti has been decreased by Rs. 1, the naan price has been raised by Rs. 5.

In Lahore, bakers have lowered the price of roti by Rs. 1, selling it at Rs. 15, while they have hiked the price of naan by Rs. 5, making it Rs. 25.

ALSO READ

Following the Punjab government’s directives, tandoor owners in Lahore have lowered the price of roti from Rs. 16 to Rs. 15. However, simultaneously, the price of naan has been raised from Rs. 20 to Rs. 25.

According to the bakers, the increase in prices is due to the high costs of gas and electricity. However, citizens argue that shopkeepers raised prices arbitrarily, without justification.

ALSO READ

After the initial reduction, the price of chicken remained stable for two days. However, following this period, there was a sudden increase of Rs. 40 per kg, leading to a new price of Rs. 477 per kg, up from Rs. 437 per kg.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

AAN TV – Pakistan’s Premier Family Entertainment Brings the Biggest Turkish Hit, ‘Ramo,’ to Pakistan!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>