Roti and Naan Prices Change Yet Again in Punjab

The roti-naan bakers have announce to revise the prices of roti and naan. According to details, the price of roti has been decreased by Rs. 1, the naan price has been raised by Rs. 5.

In Lahore, bakers have lowered the price of roti by Rs. 1, selling it at Rs. 15, while they have hiked the price of naan by Rs. 5, making it Rs. 25.

ALSO READ KP Issues Advisory Against Heat Stroke

Following the Punjab government’s directives, tandoor owners in Lahore have lowered the price of roti from Rs. 16 to Rs. 15. However, simultaneously, the price of naan has been raised from Rs. 20 to Rs. 25.

According to the bakers, the increase in prices is due to the high costs of gas and electricity. However, citizens argue that shopkeepers raised prices arbitrarily, without justification.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Achieves Captaincy Record in T20Is

After the initial reduction, the price of chicken remained stable for two days. However, following this period, there was a sudden increase of Rs. 40 per kg, leading to a new price of Rs. 477 per kg, up from Rs. 437 per kg.