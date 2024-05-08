Australia Makes It Even Harder for International Students to Get Study Visas

Australia announced plans on Wednesday to increase the financial requirements for international students applying for visas and issued warnings to several colleges over fraudulent recruitment tactics, aiming to address surging migration levels.

Starting Friday, international students must demonstrate savings of at least A$29,710 ($19,576) to secure their visas, marking the second hike in about seven months. Previously, the requirement was A$24,505, up from A$21,041 in October.

These measures come in response to a series of actions taken in recent months to strengthen student visa regulations, prompted by a surge in migration following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in 2022, which exacerbated pressure on the already strained rental market.

In March, English language proficiency requirements for student visas were elevated, and the government has been taking steps to curtail practices that allowed students to extend their stays.

Clare O’Neil, the Minister for Home Affairs, announced that warning letters had been dispatched to 34 educational institutions for engaging in “non-genuine or exploitative recruitment practices.” Offenders could face up to two years in jail and be banned from recruiting students if found guilty.

“Dishonest providers have no place in our international education sector. These measures will help eliminate unethical actors in the sector who seek to exploit individuals and tarnish its reputation,” O’Neil stated.

International education is a vital export industry for Australia, contributing A$36.4 billion ($24 billion) to the economy from 2022 to 2023. However, the surge in migration, largely driven by international students, has strained the government, leading to skyrocketing rental prices nationwide. Net immigration surged by 60% to a record 548,800 in the year ending September 30, 2023.

The government anticipates that its policies could halve Australia’s migrant intake over the next two years.