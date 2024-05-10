Australia Announces Leniency in English Language Tests for Visa Applications

The Australian Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has lifted its temporary suspension on the acceptance of TOEFL scores for visa applications. This means that applicants can once again utilize the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) iBT test results to showcase their English language proficiency.

TOEFL Acceptance

In July last year, the Australian Department of Home Affairs (DHA) temporarily halted the acceptance of TOEFL scores, initiating a thorough review process. However, following careful deliberation, TOEFL scores are now recognized as valid documentation for visa applications again, effective immediately.

TOEFL

The TOEFL is a standardized test crafted to evaluate the English language proficiency of non-native speakers. It holds widespread recognition by universities and institutions globally, including all universities in Australia.

TOEFL Scores for Australian Visas

Australian immigration mandates that applicants demonstrate a certain level of English language proficiency to ensure effective communication and integration into Australian life. Submitting a TOEFL score serves as one avenue to meet this requirement and bolster one’s visa application.

ALSO READ Canada Changes Work and Study Visa Processing Time Calculations

Key Date

The DHA reinstated TOEFL scores for visa applications on May 5, 2024. Consequently, only TOEFL iBT scores obtained on or after May 5, 2024, will be deemed valid.

Alternative English Language Tests

Australia also acknowledges scores from other established English language proficiency examinations, including:

International English Language Testing System (IELTS)

Pearson Test of English (PTE)

Cambridge English (CAE)

Occupational English Test (OET) for healthcare professionals

Essential Reading: Australia Visa Regulations Experience 5 Significant Changes Effective March 23

ALSO READ Arab Nations Launch New Visa That Works in 6 Countries

The resumption of TOEFL acceptance by Australian authorities streamlines visa procedures, facilitating smoother transitions for international students, professionals, and migrants aiming to embark on enriching endeavors in Australia.

By embracing a variety of recognized English proficiency tests, Australia reaffirms its commitment to nurturing a diverse and inclusive environment, welcoming individuals from across the globe to partake in its esteemed education system and vibrant culture.