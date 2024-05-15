Pakistan Hockey Set to Tour Netherlands to Prepare for FIH Nations Cup

Pakistan hockey team has officially confirmed its schedule for the upcoming tour to the Netherlands, a series where they will play several matches to prepare for the FIH Nations Cup in Poland.

The team is set to depart for the Netherlands later this month, where they will engage in a friendly match with the Dutch National side, followed by encounters against top Dutch clubs which will prepare them for the upcoming tournament.

ALSO READ Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup: Pakistan Secures Silver Medal After Penalty Shootout Heartbreak

The FIH Nations Cup, scheduled for June, is a significant event for the Pakistani team. Victory in this tournament is essential for Pakistan as it would secure their place in the prestigious FIH Hockey Pro League for the 2024-25 season.

The Hockey Pro League 2024-25 offers exposure to high-level international competition, which is crucial for the development and competitiveness of the team on the world stage.

This tour and the subsequent Nations Cup are crucial for Pakistan hockey, as the team recently faced disappointment by failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024 and the Hockey World Cup. The setback has added pressure on the players and coaching staff to perform and redeem themselves in the Nations Cup.

However, the final run during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup provided some hope to Hockey fans that there is still some life left in the sport that Pakistan used to rule once upon a time.

Austria, Canada, France, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa will join hosts Poland in competing at the men’s Nation’s Cup.

Pakistan team will face Canada, France, and Malaysia in their Pool B which consists of four teams. Two groups in this tournament comprise 5 teams while two groups consist of 4 teams.

ALSO READ PM Announces Massive Prize Money For Players After Hockey Team’s Heroics In Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

The Men in Green will depart from the Netherlands for the FIH Nations Cup in Poland which will commence on May 31 and will conclude on May 9.