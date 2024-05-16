Engineering Student Develops Brain-Controlled Electric Wheelchair

A bright student at Engineering University Mardan has created an electric-powered wheelchair that can be controlled using your brain.

Adil Bacha, the innovator behind this groundbreaking wheelchair, explained that it’s designed for patients who have functioning brains but are paralyzed in the rest of their bodies.

ALSO READ Govt Spent Nearly a Billion Rupees on Parliament House Renovations

Adil Bacha added that the wheelchair is intended for patients who may not even be able to communicate verbally. With this brain-controlled technology, the patient can navigate from one location to another independently.

“I have developed this wheelchair so that patients can move freely from one place to another,” he said.

From time to time, Pakistani students have demonstrated their talent through innovative solutions to address the needs of society. Last year, two students from Shah Abdul Latif University in Khairpur developed a drone ambulance model to assist individuals affected by floods.

ALSO READ Italy Announces Fines for Tourists Who Commit This Odd Crime

The drone ambulance can access areas challenging for humans, delivering essential medications and first aid to stranded people. It is also able to identify individuals who require assistance.