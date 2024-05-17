CDA Changes Process for Its New Housing Society

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided not to pursue the idea of developing its proposed joint venture project, Kuri Enclave, through a competitive process. Instead, it is considering the option of directly contracting with a government-owned housing entity for the project.

Previously, in response to an advertisement by the civic authority regarding the development of ‘Kuri Enclave’ in Islamabad under a land-sharing formula, several well-known developers showed interest in the proposed housing scheme.

The interested parties, including Defense Housing Authority, Bahria Town (Malik Riaz), Park View (Aleem Khan), ZM/Faisal Hills (Chaudhry Majeed), New City Paradise, and AKD Group (Abdul Karim Dhedhi), submitted their proposals for the contract.

According to The Nation, citing well-placed sources, it has been confirmed that the current management of the authority has largely abandoned the ongoing process of selecting a suitable firm through a competitive process.

Despite two months passing, there has been no movement on the matter, and the Request for Proposals (RFP) has not yet been issued to interested parties.

They claim that the civic authority is considering the possibility of awarding this project to a government-owned firm under the direct contracting clause 42-F of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules, bypassing the need for an open competition.

This week, officials from a specific government-owned housing entity have been actively participating in meetings at various levels. Furthermore, Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the CDA headquarters on Thursday. The Kuri Enclave project, spanning 10,000 kanals, will be the largest housing scheme undertaken by the CDA.

According to the CDA advertisement, the winning bidder will undertake the development of a state-of-the-art residential complex/community. This will include residential and commercial units, both horizontally and vertically, as well as all associated facilities and amenities.