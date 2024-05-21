FBR to Devise Lab Tests of Auctioned Vehicles

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to devise a comprehensive standing operating procedure (SOP) regarding lab tests of the auctioned vehicles by the successful bidders.

In this regard, the FTO has issued instructions to the FBR here on Tuesday.

The FTO’s order revealed the complaint was filed under Section 10(1) of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000 (FTO Ordinance), against the Director, Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation Customs, Rawalpindi, for not allowing a refund of the bid amount paid by the Complainant as a successful bidder after auction proceedings.

The legal and factual position reflects that the Complainant has made an unprecedented delay spanning over almost four years to get the vehicle registered. After such a considerable lapse of time, no maladministration can be attributed to the department.

However, in order to ensure fair treatment to the Complainant and avoid such happenings in the future, the FTO has made recommendations to the FBR.

The FBR should direct the Director General Intelligence & Investigation -Customs, FBR to instruct the Director, Intelligence & Investigation — Customs, Rawalpindi to personally review the entire case and pass a speaking order on the refund issue, as per law, and after providing the complainant an adequate opportunity of being heard.

The FTO has also directed Member Customs (Operations), FBR to devise and disseminate to all Customs field formations a comprehensive SOP regarding lab test of the auctioned vehicle by the successful bidder in a specified number of days after delivery of the vehicle in order to avoid such happenings in future and report compliance.