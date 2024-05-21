KP Doubles Sehat Card’s Maximum Limit

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 21, 2024 | 5:51 pm

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has announced a one hundred percent increase in the Sehat Card’s limit.

According to details, CM Gandapur has decided to increase the Sehat Card amount from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh. He announced while speaking at a ceremony in the provincial capital.

The Chief Minister said that the citizens of Pakhtunkhwa can get free treatment at certain hospitals across the country. He pledged to further enhance the health sector in the province.

CM Gandapur also spoke about the financial problems of the province. Furthermore, while highlighting the security situation as a major challenge, he emphasized the importance of focusing on the development of backward areas.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

perspective

