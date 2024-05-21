Pakistan’s Expected Playing XI vs England Ahead Of 1st T20I

Pakistan cricket team is expected to make significant changes to its lineup for the first match of the four-match series against England that will commence on May 22 at Headingley.

According to reports, the inclusion of fast bowler Naseem Shah can help bolster the playing XI so that the management can find the right combination before the T20 World Cup.

The team management is considering dropping fast bowler Hassan Ali for Naseem Shah ahead of the inaugural match of the series. Hassan Ali has faced challenges with his form recently, and the selectors are looking to inject fresh energy into the squad.

Naseem Shah, known for his express pace and wicket-taking ability, along with the fiery Shaheen Shah Afridi, will likely lead the bowling attack.

Gary Kirsten has already joined the Pakistan team as head coach in Leeds. Kirsten, a former South African cricketer and experienced coach, is expected to bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and tactical acumen to the team. His arrival could play a crucial role in shaping Pakistan’s performance in the series.

Kirsten will look to field Pakistan’s strongest XI that will go through a test against England before heading to the T20 World Cup that will commence on June 2, in Dallas with the inaugural match between hosts USA and Canada.

Expected Playing XI