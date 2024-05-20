Punjab Announces Early Summer Holidays for Schools

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 20, 2024 | 11:57 am

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced early summer holidays for all public and private schools due to the prevailing heatwave. The holidays will begin on May 25 and will continue until May 31st.

The decision to start early summer holidays received overwhelming support from parents. According to details, 96% of the parents supported the government’s decision to protect children from the severe heat wave.

In a video message, Rana Sikandar Hayat underscored the importance of prioritizing student health and safety amid the ongoing heat wave. He also highlighted that 96% of parents advocated for starting the summer vacation this week.

“The wellbeing of our students is our top priority. Given the extreme temperatures, it is crucial to take preventive measures to ensure their safety,” he stated. 

Schools conducting exams have been granted conditional permission to remain open for exams only, if they take necessary precautions.

Here is the notification regarding the early holidays.

Earlier, the Punjab government had announced summer vacations from June 1 to August 14 due to the severe heat wave.

