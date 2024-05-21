Real Madrid Star Announces Retirement At The Age Of 34

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos announced his retirement on Tuesday from professional football at the age of 34, his illustrious career will finally come to an end after he will represent Germany in the Euros this summer.

The German midfielder revealed his decision in an emotional Instagram post, marking the end of a glittering career that spanned over 10 years.

It was reported earlier this month that Kroos was close to agreeing a contract extension at Real, which would have seen him stay at Santiago Bernabeu for the 2024-25 season.

The 34-year-old was renowned for his precise passing, vision, and calm demeanor on the pitch, began his professional journey with Bayern Munich, where he won three Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Kroos has won a total of 21 major trophies at Real Madrid since joining the club from Bayern Munich in 2014, including four Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles.

“I’ve always said I wanted to retire here and this is what will happen. I never wanted another club”. “I could play some years more but I didn’t want to be on the bench, I want to enjoy, remember me like this, this player”.Kroos stated.

“I am convinced that it is the correct decision. I wanted to end it in the best way possible and this season is one of the best I have played”. “My goal was to finish in the best way, this season has been one of my best. I want you to remember me as I am now”. he concluded in his Instagram post.

He also enjoyed a successful international career with the German national team, earning 106 caps and playing pivotal roles in their 2014 World Cup triumph and multiple European Championship campaigns. His last appearance for Germany was in the 2022 World Cup.

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez also expressed his gratitude towards the player and termed him as one of the greatest Real Madrid players, “Toni Kroos is one of the greatest players in the history of Real Madrid and that this club is and always will be his home”.

Kroos will go down as one of the greatest players in Real’s history, having recorded 28 goals and 98 assists in 463 appearances for the club across all competitions.