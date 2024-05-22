iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max to Get New Cameras, Improved Ultrawide, and More

Apple is finally bringing substantial camera upgrades to the iPhone 16 series, for both the Pro and Pro Max models, as per a new report from a Chinese tipster on Weibo. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is said to get a new and improved 48MP ultrawide shooter while the Pro will receive a new 5x Tetraprism telephoto module.

This matches previous reports from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from earlier this year which claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro will get a 5x zoom camera. The new ultrawide shooter for the Pro Max phone has been speculated since October last year.

The recent leak adds that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is not getting any zoom upgrades, meaning the Pro and Pro Max phones will have very similar zoom capabilities unless Apple plans to add extra software features to the Pro Max.

iPhone SE 4

As for the affordable lineup of iPhones, the iPhone SE series, the SE 4 is unfortunately expected to see a price hike in 2025. Its predecessor came with a price tag of $429, but the upcoming iPhone SE 4 is expected to cost around $499 as per the latest reports.

This is because rumor has it that the new iPhone SE 4 will be based on the iPhone 14 this time around instead of the classic iPhones that were used for its predecessors. This would mean that we are finally getting a larger screen, battery, and probably better cameras with the iPhone SE 4, which would justify the increased price tag.

However, none of this information has been confirmed as of yet, so we recommend taking it with a grain of salt.