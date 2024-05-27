Federal Ministry Forms Committees for Urgent Teacher Recruitment

The Federal Ministry of Education has formed departmental selection committees, comprising senior professors, for the recruitment of teachers.

According to details, four selection committees have been established for the recruitment of Grade 14 teachers. The ministry stated that the notification regarding the formation of committees was issued following the approval of the Establishment Division.

ALSO READ Here’s When Saudi Arabia Will Arrive in Islamabad for FIFA World Cup Qualifier

According to Secretary of Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, interviews for the recruitment of teachers will begin on May 29, and there will be no compromise on merit and transparency.

ALSO READ Punjab Education Foundation Bans Summer Classes

He further added that the 240 recruited teachers will receive training from top trainers and will be posted in educational institutions after the summer vacation.