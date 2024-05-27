PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here’s When Saudi Arabia Will Arrive in Islamabad for FIFA World Cup Qualifier

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 27, 2024 | 1:00 pm

Saudi Arabian football team will arrive in Islamabad on June 5 ahead of their FIFA World Cup Qualifier clash against Pakistan at the Jinnah Stadium.

Roberto Mancini’s men will travel from Riyadh to Islamabad on a chartered flight to play their last away match in the group stage of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2.

The Green Falcons recently announced their 31-man squad that boasts superstars such as Salem Al Dawsari, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Abdullah Radif, Ali Albulayhi, and Ali Mukhtar.

Stephen Constantine’s Shaheens will host a dangerous Saudi Arabian side in their last home game which is scheduled for June 6 in Islamabad.

So far, Pakistan has lost all their matches against the likes of Asian Cup finalists Jordan, Tajikistan, and Saudi Arabia in the second round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Nine diaspora players are expected to join the Pakistan squad which includes Yousuf Butt, Abdullah Iqbal, Otis Khan, Rahis Nabi, Imran Kayani, Harun Hamid, Mckeal Abdullah, Adam Khan, and Mohammad Fazal.

On October 23, Pakistan qualified for Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for the first time in history courtesy of a historic goal by former Queens Park Rangers academy player Harun Hamid.

Pakistan will play their final away match in Group G against hosts Tajikistan on June 11.

Shayan Obaid Alexander

>