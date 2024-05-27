List of Top 5 Death Bowlers in T20s May Surprise You

The art of death bowling has become one of the most challenging and crucial phases of modern T20 cricket. Bowlers nowadays have honed a variety of techniques and deliveries to outfox batsmen during the final overs of an innings.

Since 2021, we’ve seen the rise of several bowlers who possess exceptional control and accuracy, consistently landing their deliveries with precision. With the 2024 T20 World Cup on the horizon, we take a look at the top death bowlers (overs 16-20) since 2021.

5. Nathan Ellis (Australia)

Nathan Ellis’s journey from club cricket to the international arena is nothing short of remarkable. The Aussie pacer made his T20I debut in August 2021 and quickly made headlines by becoming the first cricketer to take a hat-trick on his debut. Since then, Ellis has cemented his reputation as a formidable death bowler. In 91 T20 games, he has taken 78 wickets, boasting a strike rate of 11.58 and an economy of 8.89. His performances have earned him a well-deserved spot in Australia’s World Cup squad.

4. Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan)

Naveen-ul-Haq is known for his fiery temperament and on-field aggression, traits that are matched by his exceptional skills with the ball. Since 2021, the 24-year-old Afghan pacer has been a force to reckon with in T20 cricket, taking 83 wickets in 118 games. Naveen’s strike rate of 13.47 and an economy of just under 10 runs per over highlight his effectiveness in the death overs, making him a crucial asset for Afghanistan.

3. Haris Rauf (Pakistan)

Despite a recent dip in form, Haris Rauf remains one of Pakistan’s most potent fast bowlers. His ability to generate extreme pace and take key wickets in the death overs is invaluable. Since 2021, Rauf has claimed 90 wickets in 111 matches, with a strike rate of 12.23 and an economy of 9.18. His knack for breaking crucial partnerships and stifling the opposition’s run rate makes him a pivotal figure in Pakistan’s bowling attack.

2. Chris Jordan (England)

Chris Jordan’s calm demeanour and consistency under pressure have made him one of England’s go-to bowlers in crunch situations. The 35-year-old Barbadian-English pacer has accumulated 90 wickets in 129 games since 2021, with a strike rate of 14.17 and an economy of 9.26. Jordan’s ability to deliver yorkers and slower balls with precision has made him a reliable performer at the death.

1. Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

Topping the list is Pakistan’s pace sensation, Shaheen Shah Afridi. Known for his lethal swing and pinpoint accuracy, Shaheen has mastered the art of death bowling. Since 2021, he has taken 91 wickets in just 104 games, with an impressive strike rate of 10.85 and an economy rate of 8.88.

Here is a detailed look at these five bowlers’ stats since 2021: (overs between 16-20)

Players Matches Overs Runs Wickets 4s 6s Dots Economy Strike Rate Shaheen Afridi 104 164.6 1462 91 117 61 350 8.88 10.85 Chris Jordan 129 212.6 1968 90 177 76 435 9.26 14.17 Haris Rauf 111 183.5 1684 90 141 75 387 9.18 12.23 Naveen ul Haq 118 186.4 1769 83 138 77 358 9.49 13.47 Nathan Ellis 91 150.5 1338 78 101 48 295 8.89 11.58

Stats provided by Varun Alvakonda.