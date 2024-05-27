PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan’s Likely Playing XI in 3rd T20I vs England

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 27, 2024 | 12:29 pm

Pakistan is set to face England in the third T20I at Sophia Gardens on May 28, following a defeat against the ‘Three Lions’ in the second T20I by 23 runs at Edgbaston on Saturday.

A washout in the first match of the four-game series due to heavy rain means that Pakistan will have to win the next two matches to win the series. This match holds significant importance for the Men in Green as they seek to gain momentum before the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ

Skipper Babar Azam is expected to anchor the batting lineup from the crucial one-down position. His role will be pivotal in stabilizing the innings and providing a solid foundation for the middle-order hitters.

Opening the innings, the team faces a choice between the young Saim Ayub or the dynamic Usman Khan, alongside the consistent Mohammad Rizwan. Such an opening partnership can be crucial in setting the tone against a formidable England bowling attack.

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed can replace Shadab Khan considering that he gave away 55 runs in the last match it’s high time that Abrar Ahmed should be tested at Sophia Gardens a surface that might help him.

ALSO READ

Mohammad Amir can be rested in this game with Abbas Afridi coming back into the playing XI to bring more pace to the attack alongside Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Expected Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan
Usman Khan
Babar Azam (C)
Fakhar Zaman
Azam Khan (wk)
Iftikhar Ahmed
Imad Wasim
Shaheen Afridi
Abbas Afridi
Haris Rauf
Abrar Ahmed

 

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

    • Get Alerts

    Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

    Follow Us

    ProPakistani Community

    Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

    Tech & Telecom
    Business
    Auto
    General & Pakistan
    Sports
    Entertainment
    WhatsApp Channel
    >