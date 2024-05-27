Pakistan’s Likely Playing XI in 3rd T20I vs England

Pakistan is set to face England in the third T20I at Sophia Gardens on May 28, following a defeat against the ‘Three Lions’ in the second T20I by 23 runs at Edgbaston on Saturday.

A washout in the first match of the four-game series due to heavy rain means that Pakistan will have to win the next two matches to win the series. This match holds significant importance for the Men in Green as they seek to gain momentum before the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ PCB Announces Coaching Staff For The T20 World Cup

Skipper Babar Azam is expected to anchor the batting lineup from the crucial one-down position. His role will be pivotal in stabilizing the innings and providing a solid foundation for the middle-order hitters.

Opening the innings, the team faces a choice between the young Saim Ayub or the dynamic Usman Khan, alongside the consistent Mohammad Rizwan. Such an opening partnership can be crucial in setting the tone against a formidable England bowling attack.

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed can replace Shadab Khan considering that he gave away 55 runs in the last match it’s high time that Abrar Ahmed should be tested at Sophia Gardens a surface that might help him.

ALSO READ Mohsin Naqvi Aims To Make The Domestic Structure Competitive

Mohammad Amir can be rested in this game with Abbas Afridi coming back into the playing XI to bring more pace to the attack alongside Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Expected Playing XI