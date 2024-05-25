PCB Announces Coaching Staff For The T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the coaching staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup, aiming to bolster the team’s performance with a blend of experienced and specialized professionals.

South Africa’s veteran cricketer Gary Kirsten has been appointed as the head coach for white-ball cricket, bringing a wealth of international experience to the squad. Assisting him will be Azhar Mahmood, a former Pakistan all-rounder, who takes on the role of assistant coach.

The coaching ensemble includes Simon Helmot as the fielding coach, David Reid as the mental performance coach, and Aftab Khan as the high-performance coach. Ensuring the team’s physical well-being, Cliffe Deacon will serve as the physiotherapist, while Drikus Saaiman will oversee strength and conditioning.

Wahab Riaz has been designated as the senior team manager, with Mansoor Rana as the team manager, adding leadership and coordination within the team setup. Irtaza Komail will handle security as the chief security officer, and Mohammad Imran will serve as the team masseur.

The medical needs of the team will be managed by Mohammad Khurram Sarwar, the team doctor, while Talha Ijaz will act as the analyst. Raza Kitchlew will manage media and digital communications.

In addition to announcing the coaching staff, the PCB provided an update on fast bowler Haris Rauf, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury.

The PCB’s recent statement confirms that Haris is in excellent form and has been impressive during the practice sessions in the nets ahead of Pakistan’s clash with England in the second T20I at Edgbaston.

Babar Azam’s men will begin their World Cup journey in Dallas, where they will take on co-host USA on June 6, followed by matches against India on June 9 and Canada on June 12 in New York. Their final league match against Ireland is slated for June 16 in Florida.