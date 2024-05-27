Shahid Afridi Reveals What is Wring With Shadab Khan’s Bowling

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi addressed Shadab Khan’s recent dip in form who conceded 55 runs in his 4 overs spell against England at Edgbaston, delivering his worst-ever performance in terms of bowling figures in the shortest format of the game.

While speaking on a talk show, Afridi pointed out that the all-rounder’s lack of confidence is the primary reason for his struggles with the ball.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Refuses To Become Vice Captain Of Pakistan Team

“I need Shadab to deliver with the ball. Whenever he has performed with the ball, Pakistan has won. I have watched all of his matches in the past” Afridi stated.

He emphasized the importance of mental resilience, noting, “I know there must be tremendous pressure on Shadab but big players know how to pull themselves out of such situations. I shared with him one to two problems I found with his bowling and I’m hoping that he will work on those things.”

The match at Edgbaston was a low point for Shadab, who appeared out of rhythm with erratic line and length. This performance has raised concerns, particularly given Shadab’s crucial role in the team as an all-rounder. Concerns have been raised regarding the role of Pakistan’s bowling coach, Saeed Ajmal in addressing Shadab’s form.

Afridi emphasized that Ajmal was an off-spinner during his playing days and maybe the team needs a coach who understands the art of leg spin to guide Pakistan’s premium all-rounder.

As Pakistan prepares for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Shadab’s form will be crucial for the team, the main thing is how he comes back from his poor patch in form.

ALSO READ Fakhar Zaman Defends Azam Khan Over Nepotism Claims by Journalist

Babar Azam’s men will kickstart their World Cup campaign in Dallas against the hosts USA on June 6 while their blockbuster match against arch-rivals India will be held in New York on June 9.