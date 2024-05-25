Fakhar Zaman Defends Azam Khan Over Nepotism Claims by Journalist

Pakistan’s premium batter Fakhar Zaman, came forward to vehemently defend his teammate, Azam Khan, amidst claims of nepotism by a journalis ahead of the second T20I against England.

Zaman emphasized that the focus should be on Azam’s arduous journey and the significant struggles he has overcome to reach the international level.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Named As Tournament Ambassador Of The T20 World Cup

While speaking in a presser, Fakhar took the claims by a reporter head on, “I can also say that you’ve come here by recommendation, but it would be a good thing if you see how a player has come, how much struggle he has gone through. In my opinion, you should also come after doing a little research first.”

The player has been under scrutiny due to his performance and physique while carrying the tag of former player Moin Khan’s son, who has faced an uphill battle to establish himself in professional cricket. Despite these challenges, he has shown remarkable resilience and determination.

Fakhar Zaman acknowledged the personal and professional growth of Azam Khan’s struggles and achievements, Zaman hopes to shift the narrative towards a more supportive perspective.

This heartfelt defense from a fellow cricketer not only sheds light on Azam Khan’s journey but also serves as a reminder of team cohesion and dressing room harmony.

ALSO READ USA Stun Bangladesh in Historic Series Win Ahead of T20 World Cup

Azam is a part of the squad of for the ongoing England series and is likely to be a part of the T20 World Cup squad, set to commence from June 2 in the USA and Caribbean.