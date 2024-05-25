Shaheen Afridi Refuses To Become Vice Captain Of Pakistan Team

Former Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi has declined the vice-captaincy role of the Pakistan cricket team, a position recently offered to him by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to reports, the fast bowler, who previously led Pakistan during a series against New Zealand in January, where the team suffered a 4-1 defeat in a five-match series, was approached by the PCB once more to take up the role of vice-captaincy.

His brief stint as captain came to an end following the Pakistan Super League (PSL), after which Babar Azam was reinstated as the T20 captain.

This leadership change was part of the PCB’s efforts to stabilize the team ahead of the T20 World Cup, however, the situation was mishandled abysmally as Shaheen was not happy with the way PCB communicated with him during the change of guard.

https://x.com/faizanlakhani/status/1794308215477502149?t=2i8TldivjBpGx34-B_VV2Q&s=19

Last year, Babar Azam stepped down from captaincy in all formats in November, following Pakistan’s underwhelming performance at the ICC ODI World Cup in India.

Despite his refusal, Afridi remains a crucial player for Pakistan, known for his pace and ability to swing the ball. His decision highlights his desire to concentrate on his bowling, which has been pivotal for the Men in Green across formats.

The PCB now faces the challenge of appointing a new vice-captain who can support Babar Azam and back the team’s efforts to regain its footing on the international stage.

Pakistan gears up for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June with their first match against the co-hosts USA that will take place in Dallas on June 6. The Green Shirts are preparing for the mega-event in England where they will play three T20 matches against England till May 30.