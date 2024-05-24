ICC Unveils Star Studded Commentary Panel For T20 World Cup 2024

International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming T20 World Cup, featuring a blend of seasoned broadcasters and former cricketing legends.

Renowned commentators Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Mel Jones, Harsha Bhogle, and Ian Bishop are set to provide insightful analysis and vibrant commentary throughout the tournament.

Joining them are former T20 World Cup champions, such as Dinesh Karthik, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, and Lisa Sthalekar, they will provide an essence of modern cricket in their commentary in-depth knowledge and fresh insights from their playing days.

In addition, cricketing icons Ricky Ponting, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Eoin Morgan, Tom Moody, and Wasim Akram will lend their expertise, offering viewers a comprehensive understanding of the game.

This diverse panel promises to deliver engaging commentary throughout the T20 World Cup, bringing together some of the biggest names in cricket and broadcasting for the extravaganza.

Making his World Cup debut, American commentator James O’Brien, will aim to add context to the games for our American audiences.

Commentary panel also includes big names such as Dale Steyn, Graeme Smith, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock and Katey Martin alongside renowned cricketing names in broadcasting like Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alison Mitchell, Alan Wilkins, Brian Murgatroyd, Mike Haysman, Ian Ward, Athar Ali Khan, Russel Arnold, Niall O’Brien, Kass Naidoo and former West Indies skipper Daren Ganga.

With such a rich mix of voices and perspectives, the commentary is poised to be as thrilling as the on-field action itself.

The showpiece event will commence from June 2 till June 29 with the final of the tournament taking place in Kensington Oval, Barbados.