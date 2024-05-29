Apple Confirms AI-Powered iOS 18 Announcement Date

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 29, 2024 | 1:12 pm

Apple has commenced sending out invitations for its annual developers’ conference (WWDC), scheduled for June 10. The invitation confirms previously known details: the event will take place at Apple Park, beginning at 10 AM PDT.

At the conference, we’re looking forward to seeing iOS 18 for the first time and hearing about how Apple wants to use AI in its products. They’ll also tell us about the new versions of MacOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and Vision OS.

Apple is now sending WWDC 2024 invites where we'll see iOS 18 with AI

Apple has announced that the M4-powered iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets will have better machine-learning skills for AI-related tasks. This includes generative AI on some devices.

There’s a lot of excitement about iOS 18, which is said to be a huge change for iOS. Safari, Photos, and Notes could all get AI features, along with improvements to Siri and smart notifications.

There have been rumors that Apple is teaming up with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to iOS 18, but it’s more probable that Apple will handle it internally instead.

Rumors have also claimed that Apple will employ a mix of on-device and cloud-based AI for its generative AI tasks. On-device AI processing would enable better latency and privacy, while internet-based AI will likely be used for tasks that require larger AI models that cannot run natively on devices.

Apple’s suite of AI features is expected to include the same offerings as Samsung, Google, and other rivals such as text summarization for articles and webpages, AI image editing, custom wallpapers, and some enhancements to the Siri virtual assistant.

