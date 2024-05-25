Apple to Release Not One But Two Foldable Hybrids

Apple is expected to launch a hybrid foldable device which will be something between a laptop and a tablet. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his track record of Apple-related leaks, has now shed light on the company’s upcoming foldable device.

According to Kuo, Apple is working on not just one, but two of these hybrid foldable devices, and these are reportedly set to release during the first half of 2026. Hence, there is still quite some time before we see any of these devices.

This aligns closely with recent speculation suggesting that the foldable tablet-like device is poised to debut either in late 2025 or early 2026. Presently, two form factors are under development – one measuring 20.25″ and the other 18.8″. When folded, these dimensions are expected to decrease to approximately 14-15″ and 13-14″, respectively.

The display panels for these devices will be crease-less to keep up with the competition, but this will also make them more expensive. Reports from Apple’s supply chain suggest that these panels will be provided by popular display maker LG.

The display panel will be paired with a costly high-end hinge, which will be provided by Amphenol. Initial projections indicate a price range of $600-650 for the panel alone and $200-250 for the hinge.

Both of the devices are expected to be powered by Apple’s in-house M5 chip.