Apple to Release Not One But Two Foldable Hybrids

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 25, 2024 | 12:37 pm

Apple is expected to launch a hybrid foldable device which will be something between a laptop and a tablet. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his track record of Apple-related leaks, has now shed light on the company’s upcoming foldable device.

According to Kuo, Apple is working on not just one, but two of these hybrid foldable devices, and these are reportedly set to release during the first half of 2026. Hence, there is still quite some time before we see any of these devices.

This aligns closely with recent speculation suggesting that the foldable tablet-like device is poised to debut either in late 2025 or early 2026. Presently, two form factors are under development – one measuring 20.25″ and the other 18.8″. When folded, these dimensions are expected to decrease to approximately 14-15″ and 13-14″, respectively.

ALSO READ

The display panels for these devices will be crease-less to keep up with the competition, but this will also make them more expensive. Reports from Apple’s supply chain suggest that these panels will be provided by popular display maker LG.

The display panel will be paired with a costly high-end hinge, which will be provided by Amphenol. Initial projections indicate a price range of $600-650 for the panel alone and $200-250 for the hinge.

Both of the devices are expected to be powered by Apple’s in-house M5 chip.

ALSO READ

Ming-Chi Kuo offers a rough estimate of the total cost as well. If the preliminary figures hold, Apple’s inaugural foldable device will likely launch at a price point similar to that of the current Vision Pro, which currently starts at $3,499. Nevertheless, shipment volumes are expected to surpass those of the Vision Pro, potentially reaching around the 1 million unit mark.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>