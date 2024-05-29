Education Ministry Shares Update About Summer Vacations in Islamabad

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 29, 2024 | 6:24 pm

Despite the increasing temperature, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training hasn’t decided on summer vacations.

Parents had hoped for an early start to summer vacations due to the intense heatwave, but the ministry has not yet made a decision. Typically, FDE-run schools and colleges begin their holidays in the first week of June.

Earlier, following the orders of the education ministry, school and college hours were reduced in the federal capital due to the intensity of the heat. An official of the education ministry stated that they will decide on the summer break on Friday. On the other hand, parents have expressed their concerns regarding the delay in the vacation announcement despite the heat.

It should be noted that the provincial governments have already announced summer vacations. Punjab decided to close the schools early, however, Sindh decided that vacations would start as planned.

Similarly, primary schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have summer vacations from June 1 to August 31 while middle schools will remain closed from June 15 to August 31.

Moreover, according to Balochistan’s government announcement, heat-prone areas will have summer breaks from May 15 to July 31, while colder regions will enjoy a 10-day vacation from July 22 to July 31.

Arsalan Khattak

