Islamabad Police Launch ‘Mechanic on Wheels’ Service

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has started a new service called ‘Mechanic on Wheels’ to help motorists with vehicle or motorcycle breakdowns. This service was launched under the direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.

The ‘Mechanic on Wheels’ service is available 24/7. If your vehicle breaks down, you can call the ITP helpline at 1915 for assistance. A mechanic will be sent to your location to help fix the problem. A spokesperson for the Islamabad Traffic Police said,

The ITP is working hard to help citizens and make travel easier. The ‘Mechanic on Wheels’ service aims to reduce the troubles people face when their vehicles break down.

The main goal of this service is to make travel smoother and safer for everyone in Islamabad. By providing quick mechanical help, the ITP hopes to prevent delays and ensure that vehicles are back on the road as soon as possible. People in Islamabad have welcomed the new service, appreciating the ITP’s efforts to provide better roadside assistance.

The ITP will monitor the service to ensure it is effective and make improvements as needed. They may also expand the service to handle more complex vehicle issues in the future. The ‘Mechanic on Wheels’ service marks a significant step forward in improving roadside assistance and ensuring the safety and convenience of motorists in Islamabad.