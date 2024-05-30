PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Australia’s Nathan Lyon Backs Pakistan to Reach T20 World Cup 2024 Final

By Sher Alam | Published May 30, 2024 | 6:32 pm

Star Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has made a bold prediction regarding the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, backing Pakistan to reach the final alongside Australia.

The renowned Aussie spinner believes Pakistan’s combination of quality spinners and explosive batters will make them formidable contenders in the tournament, which is set to begin on June 1 in the USA and West Indies.

In a recent video, the 36-year-old Lyon shared his thoughts on the potential finalists of the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup. “For the T20 finals team, Australia obviously because I’m quite biased towards them. I think it will be I’m going to go with Pakistan. In those conditions, quality spin bowlers, but also electric batters like Babar Azam,” Lyon stated.

The T20 World Cup 2024 promises to be an exciting event, featuring 20 teams and the return of the Super 8s stage. The competition will culminate with two semi-finals on June 26 and 27, followed by the final on June 29 at the historic Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The tournament will kick off with an opening match between hosts USA and Canada on June 1 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, setting the stage for a month of thrilling cricket action.

Lyon’s prediction is rooted in Pakistan’s strong track record in T20 despite recent form, particularly players like Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir’s ability to perform well in the Caribbean conditions.

