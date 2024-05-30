Karachi Experiences Hottest Day of The Year

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 30, 2024 | 4:58 pm

Karachi recorded its hottest day of the year on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring to 41.5°C.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the port city experienced the hottest day of the year just 10 days after it first experienced temperatures over 40°C this summer.

On May 19, the Met Department recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2°C in Karachi, which was 4.4°C above the May average of 35.8°C and the highest temperature recorded in 2024 up to that point.

According to Met Office data, Karachi’s temperature peaked at 41.5°C yesterday, 5.7 degrees higher than the city’s normal temperature of 35.8°C.

The highest temperature Karachi has ever experienced was 48°C on May 9, 1938. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Karachi reported that heatwave conditions are expected to impact Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Sujawal districts until June 1.

During this time, daytime temperatures are predicted to reach 41-43°C in Karachi and 43-45°C in Thatta, Badin, and Sujawal.

