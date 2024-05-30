KP Announces Summer Vacations for Colleges and Universities

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 30, 2024 | 12:44 pm

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department (HED) has announced summer vacations for colleges and universities.

The provincial HED announced that educational institutes in the summer zones will enjoy vacations from June 15 until August 3. On the other hand, colleges and universities in the winter zones will remain closed from July 1 until July 3.

ALSO READ

Previously, the Department of Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had announced the official schedule for summer vacations in both public and private educational institutions. According to the notification, primary schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will begin their summer vacations on June 1st and continue until August 31st.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, the province’s middle, higher, and higher secondary schools will remain closed from 15th June 2024 to 31st August 2024. On the other hand, schools in the winter zones will have a month of summer vacations, starting from July 1 until July 31, 2024.

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Missed Opportunities: How Pakistan’s IT Sector Fell Behind
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>