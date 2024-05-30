KP Announces Summer Vacations for Colleges and Universities

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department (HED) has announced summer vacations for colleges and universities.

The provincial HED announced that educational institutes in the summer zones will enjoy vacations from June 15 until August 3. On the other hand, colleges and universities in the winter zones will remain closed from July 1 until July 3.

Previously, the Department of Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had announced the official schedule for summer vacations in both public and private educational institutions. According to the notification, primary schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will begin their summer vacations on June 1st and continue until August 31st.

Meanwhile, the province’s middle, higher, and higher secondary schools will remain closed from 15th June 2024 to 31st August 2024. On the other hand, schools in the winter zones will have a month of summer vacations, starting from July 1 until July 31, 2024.