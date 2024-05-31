PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Babar and Rizwan Become Most Successful Pair in T20 Cricket History

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 31, 2024 | 12:20 pm

Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan have become the most successful opening pair in T20 cricket history following the last match of their T20I series against England.

The duo has amassed an impressive 24 scores of 50-plus runs in their partnerships in the T20 format, surpassing the previous record held by Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who had 23 50-plus scores for the franchise.

Out of these 24 fifty-plus scores, Azam and Rizwan have converted 10 into century partnerships, showcasing their exceptional consistency at the top of the order for Pakistan.

In addition to this remarkable achievement, Pakistan’s batting maestro Babar Azam reached another personal milestone during the 4th T20I match against England.

The 29-year-old became the first Pakistani batter and only the second player overall to score 4,000 T20I runs. He joins India’s Virat Kohli in this exclusive club, with Kohli having amassed 4,037 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam now have 3,227 runs as a pair in the shortest format of the game making them the most dangerous and prolific batting pair in T20 cricket.

Most Runs As A Pair In T20 Cricket:

Batting Pair Innings Runs
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan 68 3,227
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers 77 3,175
Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli 63 3,035
DJ Bell  Drummond and JL Denly 73 2,795
David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan 50 2,357

Shayan Obaid Alexander

