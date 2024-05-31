Pakistan Makes A Stunning Comeback In The FIH Men’s Hockey Nations Cup

In a blockbuster game at the FIH Nations Cup, Pakistan’s men’s hockey team showcased their resilience against a formidable Malaysian side after they came back from 4-1 down in the third quarter at Gniezo, Poland.

Nine teams are competing for glory in this tournament including Austria, Canada, France, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and the hosts Poland.

Currently placed in pool B alongside Canada, France, and Malaysia while the other group consists of five teams. Pakistan initially struggled to gain a foothold in the game. However, the tide turned in the third quarter when Abdul Rehman broke through the defense, opening Pakistan’s account and reigniting hopes for a comeback.

Sufyan Khan further bolstered Pakistan’s chances by scoring their second goal in the 43rd minute, narrowing the gap to 4-2. The momentum continued with Hannan Shahid adding another goal nine minutes later, bringing the team closer to their rivals as the score went to 4-3.

Pakistan was awarded a penalty stroke in the dying seconds of the game and Abu Bakr Mahmood seized the moment, scoring the equalizer with precision as he secured a crucial draw for Pakistan.

https://x.com/Muneeb313_/status/1796505385869914411

The Shaheens dominated the fourth quarter of the match, especially following their impressive second goal in the third quarter of the match.

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup was a breath of fresh air for Pakistan hockey despite losing the final to Japan in a penalty shootout, the team reached the final of the competition for the first time in 13 years.

FIH Nations Cup is crucial for Pakistan as the winner of this competition will qualify for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 season.

ALSO READ USA Stun Bangladesh in Historic Series Win Ahead of T20 World Cup

Following a spirited comeback against Malaysia, Roelant Oltman’s men will now face Canada in their group match on June 2.